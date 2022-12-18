New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Ready to Return From Benching After Finding Fun in Football

Returning to the starting lineup after three weeks on the bench, Zach Wilson believes he is ready for his new opportunity with the Jets after “finding the fun in football” again.

“I wanted that to be a reset for me, have the Mindset of just being Grateful to be able to play this game and enjoy the Moments with the guys in the Locker room, and really just going out on the field and attacking each day, seeing how I can I get better, how can I make the best decision for those guys,” Wilson told Reporters this week.

