New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Ready to Return From Benching After Finding Fun in Football

Returning to the starting lineup after three weeks on the bench, Zach Wilson believes he is ready for his new opportunity with the Jets after “finding the fun in football” again.

“I wanted that to be a reset for me, have the Mindset of just being Grateful to be able to play this game and enjoy the Moments with the guys in the Locker room, and really just going out on the field and attacking each day, seeing how I can I get better, how can I make the best decision for those guys,” Wilson told Reporters this week.

The first-round pick will be back under center for New York on Sunday as the Jets face the LionsWilson’s first in-game action since his 77-yard, nine-completion performance in a debilitating loss to the Patriots.

Mike White had been playing well in place of Wilson, poised to finish the season under center, but he got hurt on Sunday in Buffalo. Not cleared for contact, White is unavailable this week, forcing the Jets to elevate Wilson from backup back to starter.

“I’m ready to go,” Wilson added. “I feel like these past three weeks or whatever it’s been, I’ve been just trying to keep improving and get better, taking each day with the mentality as if I was playing.”

Wilson assured that he’s grown since his trip to rock bottom in Week 11, a game where he also failed to take accountability. The young quarterback explained that he has learned from countless reps in practice (many with the Scout team), watching from the sideline on Sundays as White led this offense to new heights.

“I’ve got to make the best decision for the guys in this locker room, and maybe that’s taking a sack or throwing it away,” Wilson said. “So, that’s got to be the Mindset going into that game, and I’m excited to try and show what I’ve been working on these past three weeks or whatever it is.”

Wilson Returns in a pressure-filled environment. New York needs to take care of business over the final four weeks of the season if they want to make the playoffs, ending the longest postseason drought in the NFL.

The quarterback said he’s not concerning himself with the playoff implications of his start against Detroit this week, maintaining a mindset of one play at a time.

“The worst has already happened, right?” Wilson said. “I’m going to go out there and just have fun, and whatever happens, happens. I’m going to go out there and lay it out there and I’m going to do whatever is best for this team. That’s not my control if they want to make that change down the road or whatever. I’m going to go out there and play the best that I can and put this team in the position that I feel like is best for the team.”

For what it’s worth, Wilson and the Jets are facing one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to defending the pass. Detroit allows 263.4 passing yards per game, more than all but two teams so far this season. New York will need to get their run game going as well, though. The Jets are winless when they rush for fewer than 92 yards in a game this year.

