New York Jets QB Mike White Made NFL History in Win Over Chicago Bears

Mike White did more than just step in for Zach Wilson and help the Jets bounce back from their embarrassing performance against the Patriots last week.

The backup quarterback also made NFL history, producing some numbers that were reminiscent of his iconic debut in an upset win over the Bengals last season.

White threw for 315 yards, completing 22 of his 28 passes with three touchdowns. They had a 91.7 QBR, paving the way to a 31-10 win for New York over the Bears.

Factoring in his unforgettable day against Cincinnati last year, White is the first quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 passing yards, three pass touchdowns and a completion percentage above 75 percent within his first four career starts, per ESPN Stats & Info.

