New York Jets OT Max Mitchell Ready to Make NFL Debut, Start in Week 1

Due to two separate injuries, the Jets will dip into their depth on the Offensive line on Sunday in Week 1, giving Rookie Max Mitchell the start at right tackle.

Mitchell, 22, was New York’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a product of Louisiana. He’ll replace an injured Duane Brown (who was meant to fill in for Mekhi Becton after his season-ending knee injury). With Mitchell slotting in on the right side, George Fant will slide back over to left tackle on Sunday.

Asking Mitchell to make a spot start at the beginning of the season like this, with no prior NFL experience, is a tall order. Mitchell was dripping with confidence when he spoke to reporters on Friday, though. He’s not only excited to get after it, but he feels ready to help his team win.

