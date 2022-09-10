New York Jets OT Max Mitchell Ready to Make NFL Debut, Start in Week 1

Due to two separate injuries, the Jets will dip into their depth on the Offensive line on Sunday in Week 1, giving Rookie Max Mitchell the start at right tackle.

Mitchell, 22, was New York’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a product of Louisiana. He’ll replace an injured Duane Brown (who was meant to fill in for Mekhi Becton after his season-ending knee injury). With Mitchell slotting in on the right side, George Fant will slide back over to left tackle on Sunday.

Asking Mitchell to make a spot start at the beginning of the season like this, with no prior NFL experience, is a tall order. Mitchell was dripping with confidence when he spoke to reporters on Friday, though. He’s not only excited to get after it, but he feels ready to help his team win.

“I’m ready for it,” he told reporters, calling it an amazing opportunity. “I’ve been taking reps with the ones. Nothing new to me. It’s going to be awesome, I’m excited and it’s nothing I’m not prepared for. Ready to go.”

Asked why he feels so ready, considering he’s never lined up for an NFL snap before, Mitchell singled out his perseverance, his tenacity and hard work over the years, in addition to some of the coaches he’s had along the way.

“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m prepared for it, I’ve been taking reps off these guys all camp long,” he said. “First after Mekhi’s injury, I stepped in there and me personally, I expect myself to be ready to go out there and play. If I’m not ready enough to play, I shouldn’t be out here. Just carry myself like that and the coaches have put me in a great position as well. They’ve given me reps at both left and right [tackle]I know the offense way better than I did two weeks ago.”

Jets head Coach Robert Saleh reiterated on Friday that he has faith in Mitchell to get the job done up front as well.

“Max is much further along than we thought he’d be at this point,” Saleh said. “So we’re very confident that he’ll be able to step in and do his job.”

One of the first defenders that Mitchell will face in the NFL is Calais Campbell, a 14-year veteran and six-time Pro-Bowl pass rusher with 93.5 career sacks. Again, flexing his confidence, Mitchell didn’t flinch at the prospect of going toe to toe a perennial Pro Bowler.

“Dude’s big, long, strong, fast. Just a freak athlete, but nothing we can’t handle. Nothing that I haven’t seen on the field before. Obviously he’s a renowned guy, but he’s just another dude.”

