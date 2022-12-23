New York Jets Coach Miles Austin Suspended By NFL For Violating Gambling Policy

Jets wide receivers Coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, per Rich Cimini and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While Austin is appealing the suspensionit will last for a minimum of one year, according to Schefter and Cimini.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games as a coach. Instead, Austin bet on other sports, which still violates the league’s gambling policy for personnel.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button