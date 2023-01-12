New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players to perform at Tryon Fine Arts Center – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players to perform at Tryon Fine Arts Center Published 8:15 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Kathy Woodham

TRYON–Comedy, absurdity and the musical-theatre Genius of creative partners WS Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan take center stage next month at Tryon Fine Arts Center when the hilarious Operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” steals the Spotlight with comedic actors, campy songs, awesome costumes and a satirical poke at the quirks of society and modern culture. Gilbert and Sullivan are well-known for writing tongue-twisting songs and memorable melodies.

“Our patrons love Gilbert and Sullivan performances, so I do expect a full house at Tryon Fine Arts Center on Saturday, February 11,” TFAC Executive Director Marianne Carruth said. “Fans of Gilbert and Sullivan know they will be thoroughly entertained by the music, the message and the mayhem.”

The evening’s performance, Wander’ing Minstrels, will feature all the favorite music, characters and costumes of “The Pirates of Penzance” in one act. Following intermission, the performing artists will entertain the audience with a variety of musical selections that Gilbert and Sullivan brought to life through 14 other famous comic operas. These musical theater stars will wrap up the evening with audience requests of their favorite famously funny songs.

The one-night-only performance features six of the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players.

“We’re delighted to have the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players on our TFAC stage again,” Carruth said. “This company and their performances are extremely popular, offering America’s preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory. Tryon Fine Arts Center is pleased to provide our patrons with a fun and memorable evening.”

The popular “operetta” will be Featured on TFAC’s Veh Stage Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 pm To purchase tickets and learn about other TFAC events, please visit https://tryonarts.org/events or call TFAC at (828) 859-8322 Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm