New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks betting odds NFL Week 8 game
The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule.
The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
The Seahawks are -165 on the Moneyline in the game.
The Giants are +133.
The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.
NFL Week 8 odds:
The Giants are coming off a 23-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-23.
These teams did not play each other last season.
The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 1:25 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.
