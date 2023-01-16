New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings live online: Joseph field goal, Wild Card stats, scores and Highlights | NFL Playoffs

Giants and Vikings both have something to prove

The Giants are in the Playoffs for the first time since 2016 under the guidance of first-year head Coach Brian Daboll.

The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, but have done so while finishing with a negative point differential.

Both teams have greatly improved this year and both teams are out to prove it’s not all just a fluke.

Vikings have star power

The Vikings have a lot of stars on their team with QB Kirk CousinsWRs JustinJefferson and AdamThielenRB DalvinCookand TE TJHockenson.

Cousins ​​threw for over 4,000 yards for the third season in a row, finishing fourth in the league with 4,547 total yards. He also tied for fifth in total touchdown passes with 29 on the season, only failing to throw a TD in one game. Jefferson was on the receiving end of those touchdown passes eight times and finished the season with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards. In the Christmas Eve game against the Giants, Jefferson had his 10th and final 100-yard game of the season.

Giants’ turnaround year​​​​​​​

The Giants may not have the star power that the Vikings do, but they do have a QB Daniel Jones and RB SaquonBarkley, both of whom had standout seasons. Jones improved greatly under Daboll’s leadership, posting several career highs on his way to 3,205 yards passing and 708 yards rushing, plus seven touchdowns. Barkley managed to stay healthy all season after dealing with injuries throughout the last two years and finished fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards.