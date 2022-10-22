New York Giants Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Forbes Betting

Betting Matchup Preview

Game Details

Who: New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Jaguars -3 (-115), Giants +3 (-105)

Moneyline: Jaguars -168, Giants +142

Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-110/-110)

Note: Odds and lines are current at the time of writing and subject to change.

The New York Giants continue to surprise everyone around the NFL. A week after beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in London, the Giants returned home to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. New York has now won three in a row and is tied for the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1.

On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trending in the opposite direction. They’ve lost three in a row while making many sloppy mistakes, falling to 2-4. The Jaguars are still one of the youngest teams in the league, and they look it.

Spread, Moneyline, Total: Giants vs. Jaguars

It’s pretty funny that the team coming in with the 5-1 record is an underdog against the team that is two games below .500.

That is the case, however, where Jacksonville is favored by a field goal. New York does not get respect from the sportsbooks, even after winning the last two games as underdogs.

Led by running back Saquon Barkley, this Giants team is playing old-school football by running the ball effectively, converting third downs and playing well defensively. They have not allowed more than 23 points in any game this year and have limited turnovers as well, as Daniel Jones has just one giveaway in his last three games combined. Say what you want about New York’s first few wins, but the last two games against Green Bay and Baltimore show that they are for real.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have been the embodiment of inconsistency this season. They looked strong early on with back-to-back blowout wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, only to regress into the mediocre team they were last year. Trevor Lawrence has been up and down so far, so he needs to be more consistent in order for Jacksonville to take off fully.

As good as the Giants have looked, this matchup has trap game written all over it. While the Consensus would say that New York is the better team and a good value bet on the spreadwe’re going the other way and taking Jacksonville on the Moneyline. This game should be close until the end, but we think the Jaguars will pull through on a last-minute field goal.

The total set at 43.5 seems right for these non-explosive offenses. The Giants have nobody on the outside, and Barkley has been dealing with an injured shoulder. He’s expected to suit up in this game, but the Jaguars are giving up the third-fewest rushing yards per game. With both teams in the top 10 for the fewest points allowed, look for the under to hit here.

Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Jaguars

The best player prop bet for this game is Saquon Barkley Anytime touchdown (-130). Barkley has four touchdowns on the season, including three in his last four games. He is the focal point of Brian Daboll’s offense and is one of New York’s only reliable goal-line threats, making him a good bet to get plenty of high-value touches in the red zone.

Our Same-Game Parlay

Same-game parlays are wagers that incorporate multiple legs within the same Sporting event.

There are not many options that look tempting to put in a same-game parlay for the Giants vs. Jaguars on Sunday, but here is a look at our three most valuable selections:

Travis Etienne Over 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-130)

Christian Kirk Under 53.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

This parlay gives us +535 odds, which means a winning $100 bet would return $535 in profits.

When doing a deep dive at the available props for this same-game parlay, many options had major question marks. We already like Barkley to score a touchdown, so that’s a good place to start.

Last week Travis Etienne had his best game as a professional, running for 86 yards on just 10 carries. After missing the entire season last year with a foot injury, Etienne is showing the skills that made him a first-rounder in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old back has hit his stride with at least 70 rushing yards in each of his last two games, so look for that trend to continue against a Shaky Giants run defense that’s allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL.

On the flip side, New York’s pass defense has been excellent, yielding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL. Lawrence has been held below 200 passing yards in two of his last three games and could be stifled again, leading to another quiet day for Christian Kirk. Kirk has managed just 35 receiving yards total over his last two games combined, so we’re taking the under on his yardage prop here.