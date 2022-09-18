New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Week 2 NFL Inactives 2022

On Friday’s final injury report, the Giants ruled out cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), who started last week in Tennessee, and Nick McCloud (hamstring). Safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) and Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were also set to miss Week 2 due to injuries.

Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) were listed as doubtful after being limited in practice this week and missing the opener. The Giants listed the edge Defenders on the inactive list, which is released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Meanwhile, Rookie safety Dane Belton, a fourth-round pick, practiced fully this week and is on track to make his NFL debut after missing time with a clavicle injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, will play today against the Panthers.

On Saturday, the Giants activated defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Fabian Moreau off their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jefferson was also elevated for Week 1 and played 13 defensive snaps in addition to five on special teams. The veteran has played in 105 regular-season games, including 66 starts at safety. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 29 before the Giants added him to their practice squad on Sept. 1.

Moreau, a 2017 third-round draft choice by the Washington Commanders, has been on the Giants’ practice squad since Sept. 5. The 6-foot, 198-pounder has 76 regular-season games under his belt, including 34 starts primarily at cornerback.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

S Jason Pinnock

CB Aaron Robinson

CB Nick McCloud

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OT Tire Phillips