New York Giants Rebound in MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll

The New York Giants, who were trending downward in the MMQB’s Weekly NFL power ranking poll a week ago, jumped up seven spots, from No. 18 to No 11 this week, thanks to their big win on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders.

Notes MMQB’s Conor Orr of the Giants’ rise:

A Kayvon Thibodeaux late-season surge changes the calculus for some of the Giants’ remaining opponents. Let’s be clear: He was always good, but if he is cresting into a must-double player consistently, the Giants have some talented supplementary rushers like Azeez Ojulari who could round their way into some version of individual stardom as well.

