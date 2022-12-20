New York Giants Rebound in MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll

The New York Giants, who were trending downward in the MMQB’s Weekly NFL power ranking poll a week ago, jumped up seven spots, from No. 18 to No 11 this week, thanks to their big win on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders.

Notes MMQB’s Conor Orr of the Giants’ rise:

A Kayvon Thibodeaux late-season surge changes the calculus for some of the Giants’ remaining opponents. Let’s be clear: He was always good, but if he is cresting into a must-double player consistently, the Giants have some talented supplementary rushers like Azeez Ojulari who could round their way into some version of individual stardom as well.

The Giants pass rush, which produced three sacks (including that strick-sack/fumble recovery for a score by Thibodeaux), eight quarterback hits, six pass breakups, and four forced fumbles (two recovered), was certainly reminiscent of how the 2011 and 2007 Super Bowl defenses were able to control games.

Of the Commanders’ 10 drives, they crossed into Giants territory on seven but only scored on three. The final two drives ended on the Giants’ 5- and 6- yard lines, respectively, the first one ending in a fumble forced by Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence and recovered by Leonard Williams and the second ending on the controversial non-call of defensive pass interference by cornerback Darnay Holmes against Curtis Samuel.

The defense’s play was only part of the story, as the Giants finally got their running game going again, finishing with 128 yards on 30 carries (4.3 average). Saquon Barkley (87 yards, 18 carries, 4.8 average) led the ground game. And

It also didn’t hurt that head coach Brian Daboll, who had drawn some recent criticism for walking back some of the early-season aggressiveness he showed earlier in the season, went back to his bold decision-making process.

Daboll approved the decision to go for it on 4th-and-9 from the Washington 35-yard line. The successful conversion allowed the Giants, up 7-3 at the time, to increase their lead to 14-3 at the half.

With the win, the Giants improved to 8-5-1 and currently hold the sixth seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament. They also improved their chances for a postseason berth to 87 percentaccording to FiveThirtyEight.com.

If New York wins Saturday against Minnesota, their playoff chances rise to 99 percent. If they get help from losses by Detroit, Seattle, and Washington, as per the scenarios outlined herethe Giants will clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 to cap a season in which not much was expected from this team.

