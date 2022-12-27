New York Giants Holding Steady in MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll

The fact that the New York Giants, who last week went against the current NFC No. 2 playoff-seeded Minnesota Vikings, made a close game of it has certainly not gone unnoticed.

With all due respect to the Vikings, who had two 100-yard receivers (Justin Jefferson and tight end TJ Hockenson), an argument can be made that had the Giants not repeatedly had self-inflicted wounds in that game, perhaps the outcome might have been different.

Regardless, the outcome of last week’s game hasn’t dented the MMQB crew’s opinion of Big Blue. In this week’s NFL power poll, the Giants again sit at No. 11, the same spot where they were ranked last week.

Notes Conor Orr of this week’s ranking:

A win over the Colts next week Locks in the Giants’ first playoff appearance since the boat picture saga with Odell Beckham and Co. Yes, the Giants lost to the Vikings, but they stayed competitive, losing were beaten on a 61-yard field goal and scored some points in a game where Daniel Jones had to throw the ball 42 times.

Giants head Coach Brian Daboll took no Solace in the fact that his team was competitive in a losing effort against one of the potential opponents they might face if they take care of business this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts in their 2022 regular-season home finale.

But even Daboll has to know that each week is an opportunity to see where one’s team is at and that the better the competition and the more competitive the game, the better that bodes for the immediate future.

As for the Giants, well, they haven’t been perfect down the stretch. But as the 2007 team learned in its regular-season finale against the undefeated Patriots (a game that they lost by a late field goal), sometimes, even if you come up short in your quest to win a game, all’s not necessarily lost if you take the lessons learned from that game and build on them.

