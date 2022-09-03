New York Giants Fail to Inspire NFL Executives’ Faith in New Poll

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t the only NFL executive that is taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to the 2022 team.

Schoen, who told the media that he doesn’t want to set any expectations for his first-ever roster assembled as a general manager, clearly has some concerns that he’s been unable to address, thanks in part to the salary cap conundrum he inherited from the previous regime.

And those concerns have been recognized as well by a panel of Unnamed NFL executives who, in a poll by Mike Sando of The Athletic ranking the top NFC teams, has the Giants ranked 13th out of 15 teams.

