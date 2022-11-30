New York Giants excited to play Meaningful December football

The New York Giants may be mired in a bit of a slump, having gone 1-3 over their past four games, but as the calendar flips to December, they will still be playing Meaningful football.

That’s a major change in East Rutherford and something that hasn’t happened with any level of frequency over the past decade. And it all begins on Sunday with a must-win game against their NFC East Rival Washington Commanders.

“We’re extremely excited. We’re fired up, ready to go. It’s a Divisional game — a Meaningful game in December. This is where you want to be, these are the games you want to play in. We’re all fired up and can’t wait to get out there,” quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters. “It’s a big game for us, like we said, a Divisional game, a Meaningful December game. We’re fired up, we’re ready to go. No doubt it’s a big game.”

If the Giants fall to the Commanders in Week 13, their playoff odds drop to just 29 percent. If they win, those odds jump to 73 percent.

“It’s exciting. I think this is where you want to be, these are the games you want to play in and to be part of it is exciting, but it still comes down to one week at a time, taking care of business and focusing on what’s immediately in front of you,” Jones said. “That’s the only way you’re going to be in the position you want to be in at the end of the season. That’s what we’re focused on, taking care of business this week, and playing as well as we can.”

For Jones, this will be his first Meaningful December game since Entering the NFL as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. But he’s not alone. That’s the case for many other Giants as well.

“It’s very exciting. This is what we live for in the NFL. The best time, the best football. December, it’s time to just play your best,” linebacker Azeez Ojulari said.

“I always say that the games in December matter most. Two division opponents with a winning record, you can’t ask for anything better. We’re excited for it. Washington’s going to be prepared so I’m looking forward to it,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said.

The team’s rookies are, obviously, in a different situation. For them, winning football is all they know, so head Coach Brian Daboll has taken it upon himself to explain how unique this situation actually is — especially in East Rutherford.

“It feels really good. It feels good to be a part of this team and to have the opportunity. Coach Dabes talks about like a lot of teams don’t have the opportunity, so it feels good to have the opportunity. Of course, we’ve got to capitalize on it,” tight end Daniel Bellinger said.