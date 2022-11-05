New York Giants currently slated to pick 27th overall

Leading up to the 2022 regular season, expectations were not exactly high for the New York Giants. Most prognosticators had them winning no more than five games. Even those on the more optimistic side of things had them slated for seven or eight wins.

But NFL games are difficult to predict and each season, there’s a surprise or two. And this year, the Giants just happen to be one of those teams.

The new-look Giants have compiled a 6-2 record at the Midway point and although clear holes exist on their roster, they appear poised to win around 10 games and make a surprise appearance in the playoffs.

It’s quite a change for a team that last won double-digit games in 2016, but one that comes at a cost.

For the better part of the offseason, the Giants were projected to select within the top-5 of the 2023 NFL draft. However, as the league enters Week 9, Big Blue is currently projected to select all the way down at No. 27 overall.

In total, the Giants have nine picks in next April’s draft and could come away with two additional picks once the compensatory selections are awarded.

The current crop of Picks are as follows:

1 st

2nd

3rd

3rd (compensatory, Kansas City Chiefs)

4th

5th

6th (Chiefs)

7th

7th (Baltimore Ravens)

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts