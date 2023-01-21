New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds, Picks and predictions

The New York Giants (10-7-1) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Saturday in the 1st of 2 NFC Divisional Games this weekend. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 pm ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Giants vs. Eaglesand make our expert NFL Picks and predictions.

New York is 3-2 straight up (SU) and 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 6 games. The Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with a 31-24 Wild Card upset at the Minnesota Vikings as 2.5-point underdogs. The Giants have been moneymakers. They own the best ATS mark in the league at 14-4. New York’s strength lies in RB Saquon Barkley and its running game, ranking 4th in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

Philadelphia Desperately needed the 1st-round bye it earned as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Philly dropped 2 of its final 3 regular-season games partly due to a lingering injury to QB Jalen Hurts. The Eagles went 0-4 ATS in their final 4 games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 to fall to 8-9 ATS on the season. Both the offense and defense performed well this season. The offense averaged 389.1 total yards, good for 3rd in the NFL, and the defense held opponents to 301.5 yards per game, good for 2nd.

Philadelphia swept the regular-season series. The Eagles won 48-22 as 7.5-point road favorites in Week 14 and 22-16 as 17-point home favorites in Week 17. However, the Giants rested players in the season finale as they were locked into a road playoff game.

Giants at Eagles odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 12:54 am ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Giants +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Eagles -360 (bet $360 to win $100)

: Giants +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Eagles -360 (bet $360 to win $100) Against the spread : Giants +7.5 (-109) | Eagles -7.5 (-111)

: Giants +7.5 (-109) | Eagles -7.5 (-111) Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Giants at Eagles key injuries

Giants

LB Azeez Ojulari (quad) questionable

Eagles

CB Avonte Maddox (toe) out

Giants at Eagles Picks and predictions

Prediction

Eagles 24, Giants 21

Moneyline

PASS.

The Eagles (-360) should win a close one, but laying 3.6 times the potential profit is not smart gambling.

There is some value in the Giants (+300) as it will pay 3 to 1 with an Outright win. I wouldn’t blame anyone for betting the G-Men in this rivalry game, but I’ll play it safe and back the spread below.

Against the spread

BET GIANTS +7.5 (-109).

As mentioned, the Giants have covered the spread in their last 5 games and the Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last 4.

In the Giants’ previous 10 games, they were 7-point or more underdogs 3 times — twice to the Eagles. New York went 2-1 ATS in those 3 contests, including 1-1 ATS against Philly.

In the last 10 games in this historic matchup, the road team is 7-3 ATS and the Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings in Philadelphia.

Furthermore, New York is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 against NFC teams while the Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 against NFC opponents.

Giants +7.5 is too favorable not to take NEW YORK +7.5 (-109).

Over/Under

LEAN UNDER 48 (-111).

Both the Giants and Eagles have top run games with New York ranking 4th in the league in rushing yards per game and Philadelphia 5th.

In their Week 17 matchup, Under 43.5 hit as they finished with 38 combined points. In Week 14, Over 44.5 easily cashed as they combined for 70 points.

Barring another blowout on either side, expect this game to be a classic NFC East dogfight.

The Under is 4-0 in the Eagles’ last 4 playoff games and 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Philadelphia between these rivals.

