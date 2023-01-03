New York Crowd Erupts in Mayhem as Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe Bears Witness to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Masterclass

Sports fans love to see players from another sport or other famous personalities coming to watch their sports matches live. A few hours ago, French soccer star, Kylian Mbappe was spotted at the Barclays Centre. The young French star had come to watch Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets play against the San Antonio Spurs.

No doubt, the French soccer star picked the right game to watch live. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led their team to a 12 consecutive win in the league by thrashing the Spurs. The final score of the game was 139 – 103, Durant scored 25 points. After the match, Kevin Durant went to meet the two soccer stars, and he gifted them his Nets jersey.

Kylian Mbappe at a Kevin Durant game?

Kylian Mbappe was at the Barclays Center with his Paris Saint Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi. The fans at the Barclays Center erupted with Joy after a small video clip of Kylian Mbappe played on the screen. The video was from the FIFA World Cup final during which the French soccer star scored a hat trick.

The cameras then panned to Kylian Mbappe, who was sitting next to one of his teammates Achraf Hakimi. The French star smiled and waved out to the crowd too when he noticed he was on the big screen.

Famous soccer stars have turned up to watch NBA matches live prior to this one as well. Over the years we’ve seen renowned soccer players like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic make their presence felt at NBA matches too.

The complete Argentine national soccer Squad was in attendance at the Wizards vs. Pacers NBA game in 2015. Quite a few NBA players from that game met Lionel Messi after the match and expressed their admiration and respect for the Argentine soccer legend.

An unfortunate end to Mbappe’s FIFA World Cup journey

Kylian Mbappe’s 2022 FIFA World Cup journey came to an unfortunate end. Despite the French super striker banging in a hat trick, Les Bleus still couldn’t hold back Argentina from winning the World Cup. The fans, though, believed that Messi and Ronaldo would have the Ultimate face-off in the World Cup final.

Sadly, that dream final Clash was not meant to be, but the fans surely got to experience one of the best World Cup Finals ever. It was natural for every fan to consider this World Cup as Messi’s final one, but there were quite a few eyes on Kylian Mbappe too.

The French super striker is considered the face of French football. At the age of 24, Kylian Mbappe earns an estimated €50 million as base wages per year. However, Mbappe surely met every soccer fan’s expectations after scoring a hat trick despite losing in the World Cup final.

