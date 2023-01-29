New York artist brings classic art, fast food together with limited edition White Castle puzzle

National Puzzle Day being on the weekend is as compatible as a White Castle Slider served with a Dr. Pepper.

In Honor of the national day, the fast-food chain has released a 285-piece Jigsaw puzzle featuring White Castle sliders, fries and onion rings surrounded by flowers.

For each puzzle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the White Castle’s Team Member Relief Fund, a program designed to help team members who encounter unexpected financial hardships.

The artist who designed the puzzle is Dave Pollot of New York City. The puzzle is part of Pollot’s “Calorie Composition” oil painting series. Some of the other brands included in this series are Dunkin Donuts, Joe’s Crab Shack, McDonald’s and Budweiser.

“When we saw Dave’s painting featuring White Castle, we just knew we had to collaborate with him to give even more value and recognition to this fabulous work — it is ‘art of the unexpected’ at its finest,” wrote the Vice President of White Castle Jamie Richardson. “We loved the idea of ​​creating and selling a Jigsaw puzzle to heighten awareness of the piece, and the idea of ​​using the proceeds to support our Team Member Relief Fund makes the project even more worthwhile.”

Puzzles are $24.99 and can be bought on White Castle’s House of Crave website.