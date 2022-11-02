New Year’s Six comes into focus in Week 10

With the first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, which provide an early look at this season’s Bowl Slate once everything falls into place over the final month of the regular season leading into conference Championship weekend. In our updated Bowl projections, we’ve made changes inside the New Year’s Six following Penn State’s loss to Ohio State and North Carolina’s win over Pittsburgh that pushed the Tar Heels closer to clinching the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Through nine weeks of the season, there are only 36 Bowl eligible teams, which is not even half of the number needed to fill every postseason game this fall. There’s a strong possibility we’re going to see a few 5-7 programs receive invites again and that’s OK with us given the full December slate of extended football during the holidays.

As always with our Weekly projections, we’ve included intel we’ve received from Bowl sources and who they’re looking at. November is when everything is decided in the Bowl Stratosphere and where teams are slotted depends largely on influence at the conference level. Teams can lobby for certain destinations, but conference and Bowl officials will have the final say.

Here’s our update Bowl projections exiting Week 9 across college football, culminating with our national Championship game pick.