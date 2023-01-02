New Year’s resolutions for theme park fans – Orange County Register

Many people like to start the new year with some resolutions in the hope that they can make 2023 better than their 2022. In that spirit, I would like to offer some new year’s resolutions for fans of Disneyland and other theme parks.

Keep in mind that resolutions are not a wish list. I am certain that many theme park fans like myself have a long list of things that they would like to see other people do in 2023 to make the Parks and the experience of visiting them better. Send those lists to Josh D’Amaro, Mark Woodbury, Richard Zimmerman, Selim Bassoul or whoever is running your favorite theme park company. Here, let’s talk about what we can control.

Theme park fans can deepen their understanding and appreciation for the art of themed entertainment design by following former Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde on Instagram. (His handle is @joerohde.) Rohde’s posts often detail historical influences for theme park and attraction design. The more you read what Rohde writes, the more you will learn about why certain design choices work within the context of theme parks and location. With that context, on your next park visit you might notice details that you overlooked before.

Make an investment in the future of theme park design and entertainment by supporting young artists in your community. Buy tickets to shows at your neighborhood public school and contribute extra money to their arts programs if you can.

If you want to see the arts professionals of Tomorrow today, attend a play, musical, film festival or exhibition at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts on the campus of Cal State LA or the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana . Founded in Honor of Disney Legend Herb Ryman, Ryman Arts (rymanarts.org) also helps develop young visual artists in the community and is worthy of your support.

Keep growing the grassroots of themed entertainment design by resolving to get out and visit plenty of home haunts next Halloween season. Most attraction designers I know started by building a haunted house in their garage or yard. You can connect with the massive local haunt community by attending the annual Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach on July 28-30.

Finally, try something new in 2023, especially if you have felt frustrated by any of your theme park experiences in 2022. Visit attractions, shows, restaurants and even Parks and other destinations that you have not visited before or haven’t tried in years. Lazy businesses depend upon Lazy customers. Don’t be that in 2023. Then be sure to let your friends and family know about any great new experiences you discover, too. Reward those who work hard to reward you.

By connecting with the past and contributing to the future, fans can help cultivate a healthier relationship with themed entertainment in 2023 — even if those theme park CEOs don’t take a single suggestion from our wish lists.