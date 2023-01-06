New Year’s resolutions for all 14 teams

Every SEC team except for Georgia concluded its 2022 season, and one could argue that the league experienced a slightly down year with only one team in the College Football Playoff. While Alabama and Tennessee salvaged things with blowout wins in New Year’s Six Bowl games, it was a bit telling that LSU — a three-loss team — won the SEC West.

Next season, however, could be quite a bit different. All 14 teams will expect to make a Bowl game, and at least four harbor legitimate hopes to make the CFP. Alabama in particular will look to bounce back; Coach Nick Saban has plenty of motivational material for the Crimson Tide this offseason.

A decent amount of roster movement has yet to play out, especially with respect to the NCAA transfer portal. The SEC is known for dominating the Portal collectively, and so it remains a bit too early to get a firm handle on the league’s pecking order for the 2023 season. But it is not too early to identify points of emphasis and top priorities for each program.

With the calendar flipping over from 2022, here is a look at one New Year’s resolution for each of the SEC’s 14 football programs heading into 2023.