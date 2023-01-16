New Year’s exercise goals achievable through having fun

A study that followed people to see how long they stuck with their New Year’s fitness resolutions has found underlying motivation was a significant factor when it came to adhering to goals.

Edith Cowan University Professor of Psychology Joanne Dickson, who was the lead researcher on the study, said it also found tenacity and the ability to adapt in the face of difficulties weren’t big factors in whether or not people stuck to their goals.

“We thought those two motivational mechanisms would actually help people stick to their resolutions, but it wasn’t the case,” Professor Dickson told Ivo da Silva on ABC Radio Perth.

“What we found favorable is what we call intrinsic motives or those motives that are freely chosen and personally meaningful, or give us a sense of enjoyment and satisfaction.

“In the long term, they’re really good for sticking with your exercise.”

Most common resolutions

Professor Dickson said the study looked at exercise resolutions because they were the most common kind that people reported setting for themselves.

The study recruited 297 participants and sent them an initial survey where they were asked to list what they saw as their most important exercise resolution.

“Most people, about 60 per cent, reported that they either had the same or very similar exercise resolution in the previous year, which seems to suggest people like to reboot resolutions,” Professor Dickson said.

“Then we asked them how committed they felt they were to sticking with this resolution, and how important it was to them.

“What we found was that most people reported they were highly committed, and they believed their exercise resolution was very important.”

Three women in a gym, squatting while holding dumbbells. In between each woman is electrical tape marking physical distancing.
Exercise and fitness goals are the most common New Year’s resolutions.(ABC News: Tim Swanston)

The study then followed up with the participants three times in the following two months to see how they went.

“Consistent with a lot of other research, we found that just under two thirds of people had given up within the month, and 38 per cent were still sticking with the exercise resolution,” she said.

Finding motivation

The study then looked at the motivating factors participants had reported and found intrinsic motivation was the most decisive factor.

