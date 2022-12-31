New Year’s Eve college football schedule: CFP, Bowl games on TV today

Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year’s Eve.

But that’s not the only action on today with two other intriguing Bowl games on the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP matchup, squaring off against Big 12 Champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Iowa and Kentucky are set for an SEC vs. Big Ten Clash in the Music City Bowl from Nashville, leading into the first national playoff semifinal of the day.

Going bowling: College football Bowl game schedule for 2022

Big Ten Champion Michigan meets up with TCU in its College Football Playoff debut in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game from the desert.

And that leads into the primetime showcase from Atlanta as the Peach Bowl semifinal features a Matchup between Defending national Champion Georgia and Ohio State.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bowl schedule for Saturday.

College football Bowl schedule for today as the CFP kicks off

All times Eastern

Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State

Sat., Dec. 31 | 12 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Alabama comes in as 7 point favorites against Kansas State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 56 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Alabama -333 | Kansas State +220

FPI prediction: Alabama has the 72.5 percent chance to win the game, compared with Kansas State at 27.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer Prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Spread Consensus pick: Alabama -7 (66% of bets with the Crimson Tide)

More: Alabama vs. Kansas State Sugar Bowl game prediction, preview

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Sat., Dec. 31 | 12 pm | ABC

Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (-110) | Kentucky +2.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook

Total: 31 | Over -110 | Under -188

Moneyline: Iowa -143 | Kentucky +110

FPI prediction: Kentucky 50.3% | Iowa 49.7%

Spread Consensus pick: Iowa -2.5 (67% of bets going with the Hawkeyes)

College Football Playoffs

Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Game

Michigan vs. TCU

Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Michigan -7.5 (-110) | TCU +7.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook

Total: 58 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Michigan -333 | TCU +240

FPI prediction: Michigan 66.7% | TCU 33.3%

Spread Consensus pick: Michigan -7.5 (59% of bets going with the Wolverines)

More: Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

College Football Playoffs

Peach Bowl Semifinal Game

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia -6 (-110) | Ohio State +6 (-118)

Total: 62.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Moneyline: Georgia -250 | Ohio State +188

FPI prediction: Georgia 57.5% | Ohio State 42.5%

Spread Consensus pick: Georgia -6 (73% of bets going with the Bulldogs)

More: Georgia vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

