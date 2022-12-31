New Year’s Eve college football schedule: CFP, Bowl games on TV today

Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year’s Eve.

But that’s not the only action on today with two other intriguing Bowl games on the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP matchup, squaring off against Big 12 Champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Iowa and Kentucky are set for an SEC vs. Big Ten Clash in the Music City Bowl from Nashville, leading into the first national playoff semifinal of the day.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button