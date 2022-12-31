New Year’s Day football games 2023: Schedule, matchups, TV

The New Year’s Day football schedule 2023 features 14 games beginning at 1:00pm ET and concludes with a Sunday Night Football matchup.

New Year’s Day typically features several college football games, including the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. However, this season New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. That means that the NFL will rule the day and that no college football games will take place.

The NFL lineup on Sunday, January 1, 2023 includes 14 matchups overall. Nine contests are slated to kickoff at 1:00pm ET, followed by two games at 4:05pm ET and two at 4:25pm ET.

The New Year’s Day football schedule in 2023 concludes with the Sunday Night Football matchup, which features the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Below, check out the full NFL schedule for New Year’s Day 2023.

New Year’s Day Football Games 2023

*All times Eastern.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Arizona at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Chicago at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Houston – 1pm, CBS

Denver at Kansas City – 1 p.m., CBS

Miami at New England – 1pm, CBS

Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, CBS

New Orleans at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1 p.m., FOX

Cleveland at Washington – 1pm, FOX

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX

NY Jets at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 8:20pm, NBC

