New Year’s Day football games 2023: Schedule, matchups, TV
The New Year’s Day football schedule 2023 features 14 games beginning at 1:00pm ET and concludes with a Sunday Night Football matchup.
New Year’s Day typically features several college football games, including the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. However, this season New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. That means that the NFL will rule the day and that no college football games will take place.
The NFL lineup on Sunday, January 1, 2023 includes 14 matchups overall. Nine contests are slated to kickoff at 1:00pm ET, followed by two games at 4:05pm ET and two at 4:25pm ET.
The New Year’s Day football schedule in 2023 concludes with the Sunday Night Football matchup, which features the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.
Below, check out the full NFL schedule for New Year’s Day 2023.
New Year’s Day Football Games 2023
*All times Eastern.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Arizona at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Chicago at Detroit – 1pm, FOX
Jacksonville at Houston – 1pm, CBS
Denver at Kansas City – 1 p.m., CBS
Miami at New England – 1pm, CBS
Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, CBS
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland at Washington – 1pm, FOX
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX
NY Jets at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
Minnesota at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS
Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 8:20pm, NBC
