New year, same Arsenal? – Football Weekly | Football

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.

Arsenal overcame what looked to be another potential banana skin, comfortably beating Brighton 4-2 away from home. We ask – once again – is it time to take Arsenal seriously, or very seriously? They are now seven points clear at the top thanks to Manchester City and Newcastle dropping points against Everton and Leeds respectively.

Elsewhere, Wout Faes is Liverpool’s man of the match in providing two Incredible own goals to keep Liverpool in the hunt for the top four, another team looking for those coveted Champions League spots, Manchester United, win despite a Sleepy Marcus Rashford.

Plus: great results for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest against below-par Spurs and Chelsea sides, Fulham continue to be very good and West Ham’s woes continue.



Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League<br />BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Bukayo Saka celebrates with the Arsenal fans after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)” src=”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc585075737258c204ce6d6c933775e3340c38fa/0_169_4589_2754/master/4589.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2fe2c624dc557854c07ceb00e86bfb82″/> </picture> </p></div> <p> <input type=

Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Support The Guardian

The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our Journalism open and accessible to all. But we increasingly need our Readers to fund our work.

Support The Guardian

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button