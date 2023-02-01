The Veteran didn’t divulge numbers, but it was clear he had lost a significant amount of weight over the holidays as he looks to extend his playing career. At 52-years-young, Mickelson has ‘been there and done that’, scooping six majors and no less than 45 PGA Tour wins. As such, it was a surprise to many when the stalwart joined the controversial LIV Golf wantaways. Sitting down with the press at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club ahead of his return at the Saudi International, Mickelson, unsurprisingly, fielded many a question about his weight loss. “I have a whole different energy, whole different excitement,” said the American, as per foxsports.com.au. “I’ve been rejuvenated. Best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m back to my college weight. It allows me to recover faster after I play. “It’s my college weight. We don’t need to go to numbers, but I’m back to where I was when I turned pro. That’s the first time that’s happened.” As for what the future holds for Mickelson, he Revealed he is targeting more major wins – and perhaps a career Grand Slam if he gets over the line at the US Open – and LIV Golf events. “The tournaments where you are going to leave a mark are the majors,” said the San Diego native. “That creates a life memory. If I win another Tour event, who cares? It’s not like it’s going to do anything for how I look at my career. Another major would be a unique, special moment. “That’s really where I want to thrive. And sure, it would mean a lot to win some LIV events because of the role I’ve played as it’s been created.”

Mickelson is set to join the full LIV Golf cast, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and King of Controversy Patrick Reed at the Saudi International, which tees off on Thursday.

The article New Year, New Phil Mickelson appeared first on Planetsport.com.