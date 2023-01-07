New year brings new goal to lose weight

Lydia Seabol Avant. [Staff file photo/The Tuscaloosa News]

It’s the time of year for new beginnings, new hope, new commitments — and new resolutions.

I generally try to avoid New Year’s resolutions, because so often they aren’t kept. They start with seemingly good intentions to start the year, such as resolutions to drink less Diet Coke (I don’t drink coffee so I have to get my caffeine somewhere) or to work out more or to be more patient and mentally present with my kids. But I find that my resolutions are quickly Forgotten or put to the back Burner once school starts back and kids’ activities for the spring hit full swing.

Last year, I made a non-resolution New Year’s resolution to be more Grateful in my life. Inspired by a necklace that my sister gave me for Christmas last year that had the word “grateful” engraved on it in our late father’s handwriting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button