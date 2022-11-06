New writers’ room in Honor of Maine artist helping to boost Aroostook’s cultural revival

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A prolific Presque Isle and Stonington painter will help inspire others at an Aroostook County arts haven.

A Presque Isle Resident most of the year, watercolor artist Evelyn Kok ran the Gallery of the Purple Fish in Stonington for 53 summers. She and her husband, Jan, a music professor at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, were fixtures in Aroostook County, wherever art and music brought people together.

A new partnership between the Presque Isle Public Library and Morningstar Art & Framing will create the Evelyn Kok Room at the library’s Griffiths House cultural center. Library officials hope visitors will find inspiration when they are surrounded by local creators’ works. It’s part of the arts community’s efforts to make Aroostook County a cultural hub, similar to that found on the coast.

