New Wrinkles in Golf TV Are Rare, But This In-Round Interview Was a Step Forward

Amid the mindless array of dugout chats, courtside confabs and hasty Halftime briefings, network television broke new ground last week in its quest to take viewers closer to the action. Max Homa, who would go on to win the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, agreed to wear an audio device during the tournament’s third round, which allowed CBS to interview him while he played the 13th hole. This wasn’t some ephemeral hit-and-run with Nick Saban as he jogged off the field or 30 seconds of attempted conversation with an uncooperative Gregg Popovich.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button