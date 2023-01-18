New works added to the Hillsboro Cultural Arts District’s growing public art portfolio – Here is Oregon

Paola de la Cruz (Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Creates) (Paola De La Cruz)

Over the last year, Tualatin Valley Creates and Stonefly Investors, LLC along with input from the City of Hillsboro’s Public Art Program and Cultural Arts District staff, have been working on a new public art installation scheduled for the “Main Street Commons” redevelopment project located at the former US Bank branch at the corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave in Downtown Hillsboro. The Main Street Commons Public Art Initiative is just one among a handful of other currently active public art projects within Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District.

Tualatin Valley Creates (TVC), Washington County’s arts service organization has been Administering the call for public art for Stonefly Investors (SFI), a local development firm working to reimagine historical ‘Main Street’ buildings for today’s lifestyles. Since acquiring the property in Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District, SFI has committed multiple exterior facades facing both Main Street and 2nd Ave. for public art installations. In fact, several of their projects feature creative expression elements, such as murals by local artists.

For this project, the scope, budget, theme, and Eligibility were determined by a 5-member Steering Committee, consisting of a wide array of stakeholders, including representatives of Hillsboro’s Arts and Culture Council, downtown business(es), resident(s) , experienced public artist(s), and a member of the development team. The Committee determined early on that this initiative would seek to provide opportunities to creatives who are Female-identifying, BIPOC and/or ALAANA, LGBTQA+, and who call the Pacific Northwest (WA, OR, ID, Nor CA) home.

In lieu of traditionally painted murals, which often require more labor and cost (wall prep, scaffolding, supplies and sidewalk closures, etc.), the Committee adopted a long-ranging strategy of printing high resolution photographic reproductions of the artwork on large rigid panels that are mechanically fastened to the walls.

This format not only encourages nontraditional “studio practice” mediums such as printmaking, graphic design, literary arts, fabric arts, photography, and Collage to be experienced on a large scale and outdoors, it also allows for artwork to be rotated/curated on a scheduled basis, which effectively transforms the building’s façade into a dynamic outdoor ‘gallery’ easily enjoyed by patrons and tourists visiting Downtown Hillsboro.

TVC’s Call-to-Artists attracted 57 Applicants. The Steering Committee then selected 10 of those applicants to advance to the finalist design phase where the artists were asked to create concept Sketches based on the project’s theme: “Past, Present, and Future representations/interpretations of Pacific Northwest ecological and Geological uniqueness and assets including what the regional people and land (not just Hillsboro) were before, is now and what they/it hold for the future”.

The Steering Committee then selected three Artists to be Featured in the project, including Aya Morton (Forest Grove-based Printmaker), Paola De La Cruz (Portland-based multi-media visual artist), and Lisa Flowers Ross (Boise, ID-based textile artist). Artwork is anticipated to be installed late spring 2023, with an unveiling to coincide with the opening of Main Street Commons.

Generous financial assistance to support artists’ stipends and administrative overhead includes $10,000 in matching funds from the City of Hillsboro and Stonefly Investors, the Marie Lamfrom Foundation, the Autzen Foundation, and the Regional Arts & Culture Council. Support from these funders further proves that our region is committed to public art as a vital component of placemaking, livability and inspiration.

For Artists interested in Washington County-based Calls for Artists they should subscribe to TVC’s Monthly Creative Industries eNewsletter at www.tvcreates.org. Contact Tualatin Valley Creates at 503-567-1713 or [email protected] to learn more.

As an arts service provider, TVC has been a driving force for arts access for over 20 years. Part of TVC’s recent public works have included the Musical Benches project (2021), producing an annual Chalk Art Festival (La Strada dei Pastelli, held the third weekend each July), and advocating for private businesses to meet, match, and surpass public art funding policies.

SFI has a long history of repurposing historic and architecturally significant properties throughout the Portland metro region. This property is their first effort in Hillsboro, OR. They are committed to thoughtful and creative expression in their projects, and hope that this public art addition will enhance the sense of place for all who call Hillsboro home.

The Main Street Commons will include new artwork by three Pacific Northwest creatives: Aya Morton, Paola De La Cruz, and Lisa Flowers Ross. This project is making conscious efforts to ensure opportunities for underrepresented art modalities, including ethnically and lifestyle-diverse makers, to be seen on a grand scale. The call-to-artists was open to artists within the Pacific Northwest to ensure there is an emotional connection to the region. The Steering Committee was intentionally composed of a wide range of local stakeholders to ensure an experienced and fresh look at public art as an engagement practice. By creating work on temporary materials, this venue will now become a rotating outdoor gallery to inspire generations of Hillsboronians and tourists to come.

This public art initiative is supported collectively by Stonefly Investors, Henry Point Development, Tualatin Valley Creates, and funds from the City of Hillsboro, Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, the Autzen Foundation, and the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

The former US Bank Building now being called “Main Street Commons” is located at 210 E. Main Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123 and is currently closed to the public while construction continues. TVC and SFI are planning a public unveiling Celebration of the new works to align with the building opening, which is currently slated for Summer 2023. The unveiling will include the opportunity for artists to share their Inspirations and process with the public. The unveiling will be free to attend.

About Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District

Hillsboro’s Cultural Arts District is located Downtown and anchored by the three cultural hubs of Main Street and the Avenues, Calle Diez /10th Avenue, and M&M Marketplace. The District supports and enhances arts and culture in the City by contributing to a vibrant community and creative economy. In addition, it aims to foster a sense of place; broaden the community’s emphasis on diversity; build on existing arts, business, and entertainment activities; and grow opportunities for artists and makers. Visit Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/ArtsDistrict for more information.

About Hillsboro’s Public Art Program

The Public Art Program works with other City departments as well as partners throughout the community in creating a welcoming Hillsboro by bringing art to public spaces throughout the city. Hillsboro’s Public Art Collection includes over 100 pieces of artwork from locally, nationally, and internationally known artists that create memorable public places that strengthen our community, enliven our neighborhoods, remind us of our history, and celebrate our ethnic and cultural diversity. Hillsboro-Oregon.Gov/PublicArt

About Tualatin Valley Creates

Tualatin Valley Creates is the leading arts service organization for Washington County, Oregon. TVC’s mission is to Foster an inclusive, resilient, and creative community by celebrating the local arts, culture, heritage and Humanities throughout the county’s 15 cities and unincorporated areas. This includes Aloha, Banks, Beaverton, Bethany, Cedar Mill, Cornelius, Durham, Forest Grove, Gaston, Hillsboro, King City, North Plains, Sherwood, Tigard and Tualatin.

TVC is an organization driven by advocacy and action. Originally founded in 1999 as the “Westside Cultural Alliance” by a group of art advocates, it gained its status as an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit shortly after. Since then, it continues to support community members by providing the latest news about local events, funding resources, professional development and economic opportunities. TVC also strives to make arts and culture accessible to its under-served populations by offering free Networking events, workshops and the Arts & Culture Leadership Incubator. Through these efforts, TVC continues to uplift its vision of cultivating a robust arts and culture Ecosystem in Washington County. For more information visit www.tvcreates.org.