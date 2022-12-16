New Worcester school buses delivered with driver hires nearing goal

New Worcester school buses delivered with driver hires nearing goal

WORCESTER — While the effort to recruit new drivers is ongoing, the Worcester Public Schools recently received the last of the 100 full-size buses it ordered for the district’s transportation system.

After ending its contract with Durham School Services and bringing transportation operations in-house, the district purchased 165 new buses. The first 100 to arrive were full-size buses, while the remaining 65 are all midsize and will start arriving in February.

“They are very nice vehicles; the safety features that we purchased on them, I think, really stand out,” said Assistant Transportation Director Michael Freeman. “Having that extra visibility, and then the safety mechanism for the automatic braking, has been tremendous.”

Freeman said that, despite being about 50 drivers short of the district’s 230 budgeted drivers, he is feeling “very confident” that everything is on track for them to achieve their goal by the end of the school year.

