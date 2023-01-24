New visual arts classes offered at Holmes Center for the Arts

Registration is underway for new visual arts classes being offered at the Holmes Center for the Arts. Following is a list of courses offered:

Digital Art for Tweens, with Addie White, 10-11 am Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Learn to use layers, the color wheel and more on iPad Pro; ages 9-13; $60.

Portrait Drawing, with Cathie Lynch, is 6-7:30 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 1-March 8. Learn facial proportion, shading techniques, grid-method enlargement and practice drawing from a model; ages 14-adult; $90.

Oil Painting with Lois Hauser, 1-3 pm Saturdays. Learn basic oil painting techniques and complete two paintings; ages 14-adult; $120.

Holmes Center for the Arts homeschool art student Sam Beachy works on an Acrylic painting during class at HCA last year.

Homeschool Art, Karen Drongowski and Cathie Lynch, 9:30-11 am Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and April 6, 13, 20, and 27. Students will practice various 2- and 3-D techniques inspired by many art history movements and artists; elementary or middle/high school; $120.

Drawing Techniques for Tweens , Cathie Lynch, 11:30 am-12:30 pm Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25. Learn drawing and shading techniques using a wide range of media and influenced by the work of famous artists; ages 9-13; $60.

