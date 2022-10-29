New version of preliminary football brackets released by NCHSAA

— The NC High School Athletic Association released a second round of preliminary football playoff brackets on Saturday afternoon. The first version was canceled due to a reporting error.

When released, preliminary brackets are not final and are subject to change. The NCHSAA Releases preliminary brackets to give schools an opportunity to review for any errors.

Schools have until 3:45 pm to report any possible errors to the NCHSAA. After that, the NCHSAA will release finalized football playoff brackets.

A total of 64 teams make the state playoffs. Conference Champions from each conference are seeded first by their RPI, then any second place automatic Qualifiers and all at-large teams are seeded next RPI.

First round games are slated for Friday, Nov. 4 at the higher seed. Second round games are scheduled for Nov. 11, third round games are scheduled for Nov. 18, and fourth round games are slated for Nov. 25.

Regional Championships will be played on Dec. 2 at the higher seed.

State Championships will be played on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The locations for the football state championships have not yet been announced by the NCHSAA.

2022 NCHSAA Football Playoff Schedule

Nov. 4 — First Round @ Higher Seed

Nov. 11 — Second Round @ Higher Seed

Nov. 18 — Third Round @ Higher Seed

Nov. 25 — Fourth Round @ Higher Seed

December 2 — Regional Championships @ Higher Seed

December 9-10 — State Championships @ TBD