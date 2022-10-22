New UTSA Arts unit will support community arts growth and engagement | UTSA Today | UTSA

Through UTSA Arts’ focus on community engagement, teaching and outreach opportunities with local arts organizations, students of all ages in UTSA Arts programs will grow as artists and make their own unique contributions to the vibrant arts environment in San Antonio.

COLFA Dean Glenn Martinez visions UTSA Arts as a strong step towards a more comprehensive and inclusive environment for visual and performing arts to thrive.

“UTSA Arts is one piece of UTSA’s bold recommitment to arts education. It will be a space of collaboration and co-creation that meaningfully engages with artists, performers, funding agencies, school districts, donors, art institutions and the whole of San Antonio’s aesthetically rich and historically grounded arts communities,” he said. “Over the next several years, the term ‘UTSA Arts’ will become synonymous with public exhibitions and performances, community arts education and arts patronage of the highest caliber.”

UTSA Arts seeks to bolster arts programming and community education, both of which were impacted by COVID-19. The pandemic, Martínez noted, has widened the gap between accessible arts programming and the communities that benefit from the arts.

“San Antonio’s arts ecosystem has been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” Martínez said. “To rebound from these effects, it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach that brings together multiple stakeholders from the Southwest School of Art and across the South Texas region. As a community-facing organization, UTSA Arts will drive the university’s activities in this endeavour.”

UTSA Arts will contribute to the university’s model for strategic innovation and growth by amplifying existing arts programming and nurturing new programs. It will meet these objectives by planning for strategic growth in UTSA Southwest’s robust community visual arts classes, Symposia and workshops for adults, children and teens, expanding the reach of music Camps and workshops by the School of Music, and supporting research efforts that demonstrate the benefits of the visual and performing arts as fundamental facets of the San Antonio community.

“We’re launching UTSA Arts with the tagline Exploring Creativity, Inspiring Community to underscore our intended purpose in highlighting the creative arts and cultural expression as focal points for our San Antonio community,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, UTSA Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “At the same time, UTSA Arts will facilitate the engagement of UTSA Faculty and students in our city’s vibrant arts scene, as well as arts activities throughout San Antonio.”

UTSA Arts plans to feature the work of regional, national and international visual and performing artists and curators. As part of this effort, UTSA is hosting an exhibition for celebrated Peruvian sculptor and painter, Kukuli Velarde, through November 5 at the UTSA Southwest Campus.

UTSA will launch a national search for the executive director of UTSA Arts/COLFA associate Dean for Community Engagement & the Arts in 2023 with support from executive search firm Koya Partners and Koya managing director Naree WS Viner. In the interim, Special Assistant to the Dean for Community Engagement and the Arts Tracy Cowden will initiate the effort.