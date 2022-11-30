New Update Adds Content And Addresses Various Issues

NBA 2K23 Credit: 2K

2K just dropped a massive patch for NBA 2K23 that affects almost every aspect of the game. Season 3 is set to begin which primarily affects the MyTeam and PARK modes, but as 2K prepares for the changes coming to those features, a ton of fixes, tweaks and additions have been released.

Per 2K, here is a breakdown of what has been added to the game by mode:

GENERAL

The Bill Russell “6” logo has been added to the court apron for all 28 alternate floors

The Black Lives Matter logo has been added to the court floor for all WNBA teams

The 2021-22 Championship banner has been added to the Golden State Warriors arena

George Mikan’s Retired #99 jersey has been added to the Los Angeles Lakers arena

Baseline team wordmarks and corner Championship Trophy graphics have been added to the Chicago Sky arena

The mascots for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been updated to reflect real-life design changes

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

Paolo Banchero

Oshae Brissett

Jimmy Butler

Nic Claxton

JD Davison (dynamic hair update)

Tari Eason (dynamic hair update)

Keon Ellis

Jerami Grant (dynamic hair update)

Ron Harper Jr. (dynamic hair update)

D’Angelo Russell (dynamic hair update)

Duane Washington Jr.

Blake Wesley (dynamic hair update)

Robert Williams (dynamic hair update)

Ziaire Williams (dynamic hair update)

It’s great to see top-flight rookies like Paolo Banchero get visual upgrades as well as the new more aerodynamic look for Nic Claxton.

The following historic players have received new sculpts:

Chucky Brown (new historic sculpt)

Butch Carter (updated historic sculpt)

Tyson Chandler (new historic sculpture)

Maurice Cheeks (updated historic sculpt)

Speedy Claxton (new historic sculpt)

Wayne Cooper (new historic sculpture)

Ledell Eackles (new historic sculpture)

Ernie Grunfeld (updated historic sculpt)

Marc Iavaroni (updated historic sculpt)

Mike McGee (new historic sculpture)

Oliver Miller (new historic sculpture)

Stacey King (new historic sculpture)

Mark Olberding (new historic sculpture)

Scott Padgett (new historic sculpture)

Anthony Peeler (new historic sculpture)

Mark Price (new historic sculpture)

Malik Rose (new historic sculpt)

Doug Smith (new historic sculpture)

Vladimir Stepania (updated historic sculpture)

Maurice Taylor (new historic sculpture)

Luke Travers (dynamic hair update)

Darrell Walker (updated historic sculpt)

Wally Walker (updated historic sculpt)

Scott Wedman (new historic sculpture)

Herb Williams (new historic sculpture)

Jayson Williams (new historic sculpture)

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that was preventing custom difficulty levels from working as intended

Increased the frequency of putbacks to bring them more in line with expected levels

Adrenaline boost usage has been disabled when sprinting off-ball when on offense

Adjusted the Logic for body-up animations to improve their reliability in expected circumstances

Fixed some issues with Coach’s Clipboard to allow ACE Tempo and Rebound settings to work properly

JORDAN’S CHALLENGE

The additional blue three-point line on the Cleveland Cavaliers court in “The Shot” and “69 Points” games has been added

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Continued Improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved some issues with Daily Pick ‘Em to ensure results appear correctly and Rewards are given when earned

Various visual improvements and updates have been made to Pro-Am and Event related menus

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur during the intro of some City and Ante-Up games

Squad invite Notifications will now appear correctly when received

Players in a Squad will now properly leave Pro-Am Walk-On together

Addressed an issue that could prevent VC Rewards from being received in certain Theater events

The player Matchup overlay will now appear as expected during Rec game intros

Foam fingers will now properly appear in the City when equipped

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression throughout the mode

Resolved a Hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 2K Beats menu after recording a new custom track

Addressed an issue that caused certain seasonal quests to not track correctly between saves

Made some adjustments to improve tracking for vehicle related quests

Fixed a rare timing conflict that could prevent progression on certain J. Cole music quests

The quests to create custom music tracks with Bas and Elite should now move forward correctly

Various updates and improvements have been made to the Leadership feature

Resolved an issue with endorsements to ensure proper progression as contracts are completed

The Marketability and Fans values ​​on the Personal Brand menu will now update correctly

Fixed an issue with certain drills in Brickley’s Gym that could cause long hangs during dead balls

Addressed an issue with the XP progress bar that could incorrectly reflect current progress

MyTEAM

Various Improvements and updates have been made to all modes and many menus throughout MyTEAM

Due to anti-competitive trends impacting the experience of Unlimited players, Position Lock has been disabled in Unlimited, GameDay, and Tournament modes. Position Lock is still available in MyTEAM’s other Multiplayer modes

New Visuals for Ascension and Draft Modes have been added

In Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, the camera will now properly focus on the controlled player and keep them on screen

Adjusted the 2K Cam in all Triple Threat modes to keep the three-point arc in view when the ball is under the basket

Fixed an issue between active times of Limited Time Events where the event bonuses were incorrectly displayed

In the Evolution menu, all Badges will now display in the upgrades list

You are now able to replace Badges on player cards without needing the higher tier version of the badge

Addressed some issues that could occur when alternate custom uniform cards are used in the away uniform slot

Fixed an issue with the Agenda Tracker not properly displaying progress for some agendas

Resolved a rare Hang that could occur in the Exhibitions menu

Added the ability to view Rewards for other tiers in the Clutch Time menus

Fixed an issue preventing users from sending Duplicate high-tier Coach cards to the Auction House under certain circumstances

Addressed a rare Hang that could be encountered when Entering a game

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and Improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Addressed a Hang that could occur during postgame flow in The W Online games

Resolved some issues that could occur in later seasons of MyNBA when starting in one of the earlier eras

Fixed an issue that could occur in MyNBA when loading a save with less than 23 teams

Attempting to draft players from a custom draft class in MyNBA Online will now function correctly

Various issues with the offseason in MyNBA Online have been addressed

Resolved a Hang that could occur in MyNBA Online when there are multiple pending Notifications

The updates to MyNBA have been pretty general, which is a little troubling considering there have been some problematic things happening with MyNBA Online. The hope is that the portion of the patch notes that refers to “various issues with the offseason” fixes most or all of what has ailed the promising mode.