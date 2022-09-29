New Tritons Enjoy Fun in the Sun

Students in Seventh College proudly display their newly won Golden Shoe Trophy after competing at the annual UnOlympics, an event hosted by UC San Diego Recreation and Athletics. Photos by Erik Jepsen/University Communications. Image 1/24

New and returning Tritons had the chance to rent kayaks and boogie boards and venture into the ocean as part of the annual Meet the Beach event, Hosted by UC San Diego Recreation. Image 2/24

Students were invited by Housing, Dining and Hospitality to join a fun night of free food, resources, activities and entertainment, including Giant inflatable obstacle courses and games like Giant Jenga. Image 3/24

The annual UnOlympics event drew hundreds of competitors, each donning their college t-shirt and proudly proclaiming their intention to be victorious. ERC even brought their college namesake, Eleanor Roosevelt, to the festivities! Image 4/24

One of the star attractions during the annual Meet the Beach event was the surfing dogs. Image 5/24

Students slide down a Giant inflatable obstacle course during the Sunset Bazaar party Hosted by Housing, Dining and Hospitality. Image 6/24

UC San Diego’s Women’s soccer team huddle together before the start of the second half against UC Irvine. Image 7/24

Sunday, Sept. 18 marked the largest home game crowd for a Women’s soccer home game in the Division 1 era in their match against UC Irvine. Image 8/24

More than 1,300 fans filled Canyonview Aquatic Center to witness the “Battle of the Kings,” an annual match between men’s water polo and Loyola Marymount University (LMU). Image 9/24

Students flowed in donning yellow foam crowns, creating a sea of ​​spirit in the stands. Image 12/24

Sixth college forms a tunnel to cheer on their race team at the UnOlympics. Image 13/24

Students pose for a group photo during the UnOlympics. Image 14/24

“Left Shark” made a surprise appearance during the seventh college’s choreographed dance at the UnOlympics. Image 15/24

Students gather for a group photo during the First Gen Welcome event at Sun God Lawn. Image 16/24

On Sunday, Sept. 24 students were invited to “Meet the Beach,” an annual event Hosted by Recreation to introduce new Tritons to the ocean Adventures that await just a short walk from the campus. Image 17/24

Recreation’s Class Coordinator Hector Fletes led the crowd in a series of dance sequences Image 18/24

Students were able to sign up for surf lessons at Meet the Beach. Image 20/24

Triton Fest Hosted “Fair at the Square” for new and returning students that includes Carnival games, balloon animals, a skating rink, and more! Image 21/24

Students show off their balloon animal during Fair at the Square. Image 22/24

Students sit for a cartoon caricature of themselves at the fair. Image 23/24