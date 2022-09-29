New TravisMathew collection combines So-Cal with St. Andrews heritage

TravisMathew’s new co-branded collection with St. Andrews Links includes a winning selection of hats, gloves and t-shirts. Courtesy

This summer, TravisMathew, a Southern California-based lifestyle apparel company, made history, becoming the first brand with an on-site storefront at St. Andrews, the iconic home of golf and host of this year’s Open Championship.

The storefront is located right behind the 18th green at the Old Course, a stone’s throw away from the historic Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews building.

Not only can fans of both the brand and the course find all the latest TravisMathew gear on-site, there’s also a special collection of co-branded Merchandise with St. Andrews Links available for purchase. The Capsule includes a selection of hats, gloves and t-shirts that showcase a winning blend of both trendiness and tradition.

The best news? If your travel plans don’t include a stint in St. Andrews anytime soon, you can still shop the collection on Travis Mathew’s website.

