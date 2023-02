Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) reacts after scoring a dunk during a game between Tennessee and Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Kns Ut Basketball Vs Texas

This afternoon, on Monday, January 30th, the Associated Press released this week’s Top 25 rankings for Men’s College Basketball. Tennessee Basketball is Among the Top 5, and multiple new teams enter the Top 25

25. Auburn (16-5)

24. UConn (16-6)

23. Miami (16-5)

22. San Diego State (17-4)

21. Indiana (15-6)

20. Clemson (18-4)

19. FAU (21-1)

18. Saint Mary’s (19-4)

17. Providence (17-5)

16. Xavier (17-5)

15. TCU (16-5)

14. Marquette (17-5)

13. Iowa State (15-5)

12. Gonzaga (18-4)

11. Baylor (16-5)

10. Texas (17-4)

9. UCLA (17-4)

8. Kansas (17-4)

7. Kansas State (18-3)

6. Virginia (16-3)

5. Arizona (19-3)

4. Alabama (18-3)

3. Houston (20-2)

2. Tennessee (18-3)

1. Purdue (21-1)