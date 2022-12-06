New team leads the statewide top 25

Central Cabarrus is atop the HSOT statewide boys basketball rankings for the first time. The Vikings seized the top spot that was opened via Myers Park’s loss to Chambers.

There are just two new teams this week. Olympic goes from unranked to top five after a win over Chambers and undefeated start, while Christ School re-enters the rankings after one week away.

In the area code top 15 rankings, the top teams this week are Central Cabarrus (704), The Burlington School (336), Millbrook (919), Farmville Central (252), Richmond (910), and Christ School (828).

The 704 area code has the most teams in the statewide top 25 with 12.

HSOT Statewide Top 25

Central Cabarrus 5-0 (LW: 2) North Mecklenburg 4-0 (4) Carmel Christian 9-1 (5) Olympic 4-0 (NR) Chambers 2-2 (5) Myers Park 1-1 (6) The Burlington School 7-3 (3) Millbrook 3-1 (10) Holly Springs 3-1 (13) Farmville Central 3-0 (11) Northwood 3-0 (14) Christ School 8-0 (NR) Concord Academy 9-2 (6) Richmond 6-1 (17) Cannon School 8-2 (7) United Faith Christian 8-1 (12) Greensboro Day 8-2 (8) Panther Creek 2-0 (18) Southern Durham 3-0 (19) Charlotte Country Day 9-1 (16) West Charlotte 4-1 (21) Hopewell 3-1 (20) Wayne Country Day 7-2 (22) Trinity Academy Raleigh 3-1 (23) Wake Forest 3-0 (25)

HSOT Area Code Rankings

919 Top 15

Millbrook 3-1 Holly Springs 3-1 Northwood 3-0 Panther Creek 2-0 Southern Durham 3-0 Wayne Country Day 7-2 Trinity Academy Raleigh 3-1 Wake Forest 3-0 Chatham Charter 9-0 Goldsboro 3-0 Hillside 1-0 Enloe 5-0 Northern Durham 3-0 Leesville Road 3-1 Jordan 1-3

910 Top 15

Richmond 6-1 Pine Forest 3-1 Lumberton 3-1 New Hanover 2-0 Seventy-First 3-1 Laney 5-0 Westover 5-0 Hoggard 2-0 Overhills 4-0 Fayetteville Academy 7-2 Swansboro 3-0 EE Smith 2-1 Jacksonville 1-0 White Oak 2-1 Triton 4-1

252 Top 15

Farmville Central 3-0 Rocky Mount 2-0 Greenfield School 7-3 Southern Nash 3-0 Northern Nash 2-0 Wilson Prep 1-2 First Flight 2-2 Kinston 3-1 West Carteret 4-1 DH Conley 3-2 North Edgecombe 1-1 Greene Central 4-1 Hunt 2-2 Washington County 1-0 East Carteret 4-1

336 Top 15

The Burlington School 7-3 Greensboro Day 8-2 Forsyth Country Day 10-0 East Forsyth 2-1 North Surry 3-0 Bishop McGuinness 2-0 Mount Tabor 3-0 Southeast Guilford 4-0 Southwest Guilford 4-0 Ben L Smith 3-0 Western Guilford 3-0 Asheboro 5-0 Davie County 3-0 Person 3-0 Dudley 3-1

704 Top 15

Central Cabarrus 5-0 North Mecklenburg 4-0 Carmel Christian 9-1 Olympic 4-0 Chambers 2-2 Myers Park 1-1 Concord Academy 9-2 Cannon School 8-2 United Faith Christian 8-1 Charlotte Country Day 9-1 West Charlotte 4-1 Hopewell 3-1 Charlotte Catholic 5-0 Hough 6-0 East Mecklenburg 4-1

828 Top 15