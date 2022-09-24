New Tampa Performing Arts Center set to open next month

Construction is almost complete at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

The center will be 20,000 sq. ft. with room to expand an additional 10,000 sq. ft later down the road.

New Tampa has never had a home for its arts and entertainment groups, like the New Tampa Players.

“It’s going to be a home. You know, for the past 20 years, we have been performing and rehearsing all across Hillsborough County. We’ve come together wherever we could. And that’s awesome. But a home will help us grow. It ‘ll help us stabilize, and it will give everybody in our neighborhood a place to come and see us,” explained Nora Paine, Artistic Director for the New Tampa Players.

The Performing Arts Center will also be a place for classes, events and all different kinds of programs.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said this $8 million investment is something he’s been pushing for years.

“For years, whenever they wanted to have a community theater, then folks wouldn’t have to go up to Pasco County or down to the USF area. So this will really give a home to the new tempo players that will Foster community theater and “just be would have all types of programs and services for children, teenagers, adults focused on the arts,” Hagan said.

There will be a ribbon cutting on October 7 for the grand opening.