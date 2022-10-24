New Susquehanna Township boys basketball Coach Malcolm Wertz focusing on 3 ‘Cs’ to get Indians going

Even Malcolm Wertz probably could not have imagined this time last year that he would be gearing up to lead the Susquehanna Township boys basketball team onto the Hardwood now.

David Archer had just taken over the program, replacing Gary Martin, with a plan and vision for the program. But life and opportunity happened.

Archer is now an assistant principal at Susquehanna Township.

And, in an effort to keep some continuity and a familiar face running things, the Indians have turned to Wertz, who spent last season manning the JV bench.

No problem, he told PennLive, he is ready to get to work.

And, he said, he plans to start incorporating “the three Cs” — classroom, community and the court — into helping the Indians build off last year’s 5-15 mark.

“(The three Cs) encompasses everything you want to get out of your basketball players,” Wertz said. “When you start talking about building a program, you got to do things like that and incorporate that into your culture. Whether it be community service, team study hall, working and sweating in the gym and getting better.”

Susquehanna Township Athletic director Victoria Ivey said the Indians were lucky to have Wertz as a candidate.

“We wanted to make sure that we were choosing a Coach that came with the same things that Coach Archer was bringing to the program,” Susquehanna Township Athletic director Victoria Ivey said. “Which was focusing on academics and creating an opportunity for our Athletes to go to college for participating in sports that they care about.

“We did everything possible to make sure that we brought a very good person to our school that’s going to create a great environment for our Athletes to continue to grow and be successful as well.”

Wertz, who has also had coaching stops at Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, CD East and Milton Hershey, over the past 25 years, has an idea of ​​the direction that Hanna wanted to go in hoops.

“”You’re going to get a hard-working leave it all on the floor Susquehanna team at every game,” he said.

And, Wertz said, there is plenty of work to do, but he is confident he can make it all come together.

“So, we did lose some seniors, but the core of our team is sophomores and juniors,” he said. “And these guys are just continuing to get better and better. I think a couple of these men have scratched the surface and there’s a ton of talent out there.”

Wertz cited Archer, Emery Cook and Vince Rodgers as coaches who have influenced him and the way he coaches. He was particularly grateful for Archer.

“They won’t leave any kids behind; they just won’t do that,” Wertz said. “That’s not his style. And that falls into line with some of my morals and standards as far as Surviving leadership and pouring into the kids.”

“Not every kid is going to be easy to coach, and you must be willing to roll up your sleeves and do the work, and Archer is a huge influence in that way,” he added. “He’s just an all-around good guy and a man of his word.”

Wertz said Avery Cloud will work as his assistant, and he is excited about the road ahead.

“I want to pour into these young men, I’ve brought on a great staff, and I’m excited about the season,” he said. This is my main focus as far as basketball goes. I’m not going to be doing anything else except Susquehanna Township.”

“The future looks bright for us,” he added. “We just have to put in the work.”

