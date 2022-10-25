New Superfans leadership brings fresh energy – The Sagamore

As the varsity football team took the field in Newton on Sept. 16, a crowd of supporters all donned in white attire filled the student section. The three Presidents of the Superfans club laced their arms around each other, their happiness evident in their demeanor. On the right, senior and president Olivia Hannigan reached to pull an underclassmen onto the bleachers while fellow president, senior Sam King, bounced up and down as his contemporaries cheered on the left.

The objective of the Superfans club is to encourage school spirit and student attendance at Sporting events. Hannigan, King and senior Taj Horowitz were elected to manage the Superfans club when the previous presidents, Campbell Hawkins, Taylor Whitley and Olivia Boyd, graduated this past spring.

Although Hannigan and King both said they enjoyed being involved in the club in the past, they are looking towards possible areas for improvement. Hannigan said she wants to make the club more open to students who aren’t a part of a sports team.

“We want to hold different events for the general public to attend. For instance, we thought a Spikeball tournament or a Dodgeball tournament would be fun,” Hannigan said. “We want to host events so even if you are not an athlete, there is still an opportunity to be involved in the club. The club isn’t just about being athletic. It’s about showing support for your school.”

The pair said they have been working together closely as they construct a list of new elements they want to add to the club. That aside, Hannigan said they will not lose established practices in the process.

“We’re definitely going to continue to Honor old traditions and check in with the past Presidents to ensure we don’t forget anything. We’re going to wear all white whenever we play Newton South and we’re going to use all the old chants. The Presidents maintained good engagement last year and we don’t want to lose that,” Hannigan said.

While students were allowed to attend games again after the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still significant safety precautions implemented to ensure the community’s health and well being. King said he is very excited to see more students showing up to events since there will be reduced regulations this year.

“I think last year was the start of an upward trend in enthusiasm again, but I think this year we are only going to improve. I think people will be more inclined to come if we don’t have as many restrictions as spacing or mask mandates,” King said.

In terms of their own personal beliefs, King and Hannigan individually agree on a collection of standards students should follow while at games. King said he wants underclassmen to respect ‘seniority’ and to also remain gracious, regardless of different energies present at a game.

“For underclassmen, respect your elders. The upperclassmen should have priority in terms of seating. This may be controversial but it is what I believe,” King said. “But, we also really hope everyone participates and doesn’t make a fool of the school community. We want students to remember that your actions reflect that of everyone else, and we want to present our best selves, especially at Sporting events where other schools are present.”

Nevertheless, if students are demonstrating aggression in the student section or a fight occurs, King said he will step in to mediate the situation.

“If I see a fight occur in the stands, I will personally intervene. I will be stepping up and pulling people off each other if it comes to that, although I hope it won’t,” King said. “But, if it does, I will step in and hold my ground, make sure there is peace in this world and in this community.”

Junior Henry Ames, an athlete on three varsity sports teams, said that players reap the benefits of the Superfans club’s enthusiasm during games. The energy emanating from the stands allows for the motivation Ames said he needs to carry him through the final efforts of an intense game.

“When I’m in a big game, more specifically a hockey game, and I can hear my classmates going crazy in the bleachers, it really raises my spirits,” Ames said. “It makes me want to play better for the people who showed up for me, to play for my badge, for my school and the Superfans cheering me on.”

Ames said that he hopes to involve himself in the club to give other Athletes the type of treatment he so greatly appreciates from the Superfans.

“I definitely want to have a part in giving someone else the same encouragement I’ve felt from the Superfans club,” Ames said. “I think I would take pride in being able to give that to another athlete.”