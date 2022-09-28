New Sunday consequences hope to curb Hokies penalty woes

Being the most penalized team in FBS is a goal no Coach wants to reach, but for Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pryit is a reality after four games this season.

Virginia Tech Ranks No. 131 in penalties, according to TeamRankings.com, with an average of 11.3 penalties per game. On Thursday night against West Virginia, the Hokies had 15 penalties for 132-yards in the 33-10 loss at home.

Due to the penalty issue at hand, Pry and his staff have implemented new policies within the Virginia Tech program in an effort to curb the yellow flag phenomenon.

“It’s obviously been also something that’s at the top of our list this week,” Pry said. “You have the high number of penalties in Week 1 (against Old Dominion), and you follow it up with, I think, five each of the next two weeks, so you feel like maybe you’ve got it nipped in the bud, and you come back and have an ugly game with them. In the team meeting, I asked those guys if we eliminated ten penalties, could we have won the football game and to a man, the answer was yes. The yardage we gave up and the timing of some of those penalties.

“You don’t want to put it in the hands of the officials,” Pry continued, “and when you can pull off or make a better decision about how you play the player, defend the play, and not put it in the hands of the officials, we want to do that. We review the penalties as a staff. I want a written description, that’s been out policy since Week 1 of each penalty and how it occurredand then we talk about the penalty battle with the team and where it fell and what it meant for the football game.

“I just think you have to be more mindful in certain situations, not to grab, not to late hit, not to let your hands slide up on the face. There’s going to be some that are unavoidable that happen, but I want the group to be more mindful so we are going to implement a policy where we’ve got some consequences for penalties of all sorts.”

Pry added that he spoke with both the members of the staff and the football captains when implementing the new policy.

“We know what each penalty is [is], where it came, and which side of the ball or which phase. In this particular gamethe more impactful penalties were on defense obviously and I look at them closely. I think the majority of they were avoidable and I think we can be better there. I know we can, but we have to have guys mindful of how they’re playing the play and where their hands are and the timing of hits and the crown of their helmets, you’ve just got to get them thinking that way so I think the discussion point about what it meant and how impacted the game, and having some consequences, even for a five-yarder, we’re going to have consequences on Sundays.”

Pry did not indicate what the consequences would consist of.

Virginia Tech will travel to Chapel Hill, NC, to face the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend for its second in-conference contest of the season.