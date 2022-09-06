New Store Tailored for the Arts Community Opens in Sunnyside

Sept. 6, 2022 By Christian Murray

A new store serving the arts community has opened on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside.

The store, called Sunnyside Arts, is located at 45-18 Skillman Ave. and offers items such as fine arts supplies and gifts—as well as an array of classes and events.

The business is owned and operated by Ed Kim, a Sunnyside Resident and painter, who along with his wife Vanessa Quinn was the Proprietor of Sunnyside Plays.

Sunnyside Plays, which offered play space for kids is 48th Avenue, closed in 2020 after being in business for nearly four years.

“Like Sunnyside Plays, I want Sunnyside Arts to support the community and reflect the endeavors of our creative groups and individuals,” Kim said.

“I’m hoping the shop will also draw artists from outside the community with unique items like handmade paper from Japan as well as original pieces made by Queens artists.”

Kim, an art school graduate, said that Sunnyside Arts will offer a variety of classes and events including paint-and-sip nights, figure drawing classes, art appreciation events, pop-up book discussions, knitting, arts and crafts, puppetry, and 3D printing. Events are also likely to include gallery shows, craft fairs, arts performances and more.

“I want Sunnyside Arts to be an incubator, a forum for discourse [and a] creative playground,” Kim said, as well as a quality art supply store.

The business opened on Aug. 29, with Kim anticipating a “grand opening” event in the near term.

Kim said he plans to be open daily but at this time he is operating Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 am to 6 pm Tuesdays.

