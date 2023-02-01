New Steelers mock draft flips the team needs on its head

When it comes to the NFL draft, you never know what the Pittsburgh Steelers might do. This is a franchise that rarely feels compelled to reach for players. So for this latest mock draft update, we flipped the team needs on its head and went with the top players available for the team’s first three picks just to see how the rest of the draft would play out.

Not a top need but you don’t pass on a player who can be the next Cam Heyward on the defensive line. Fearless, dynamic slot receiver with elite speed who also excels as a returner. Crazy length and tons of experience at the highest level. Natural right tackle. Crazy good athlete and a high-motor guy who makes plays inside and outside. Massive two-down run stuffer for an undersized defensive line. Physical specimen with ideal measurables and rock solid technique Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn is the perfect third back for this power run game with his size and quickness.