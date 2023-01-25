New Srixon golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, woods, hybrids)

Learn all about Srixon’s newest Clubs below. Courtesy

For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf Clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Srixon’s newest clubs, including the Srixon ZX MKII drivers, the Srixon ZX MKII Irons and more.

MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrid | Iron | Wedges | Putters

NEW SRIXON CLUBS FOR 2023

Srixon ZX MK II drivers

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Srixon ZX5 MKII, ZX7 MK II and ZX5 LS MK II Drivers $500 Click through to purchase a new Srixon ZX MK II driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

The power in the ZX MKII Woods comes from Srixon’s Rebound Frame which is in its second generation. This frame creates multiple areas in the head for the face and body to seamlessly flex to create better energy transfer to the ball resulting in more ball speed and more distance. The flex zones of the ZX MKII Woods work like double-stacked trampolines — not something I recommend you try unless you’re looking to break your collar bone, but something that works great when you’re looking for distance off the tee. Models include the Srixon ZX5 MKII, Srixon ZX7 MKII and Srixon ZX5 LS MKII.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING

Srixon ZX MKII Fairway Woods

Srixon ZX MKII Fairway Woods $280 Click through to purchase a new Srixon ZX MKII Fairway wood from Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

The ZX Fairway Woods incorporate much of the MKII driver technologies, but the Srixon engineers still went further with the Fairway woods’ “Cannon Sole” that places a “floating” weight pad (which sits like a cresting wave toward the face) in the Sole to properly position the center of Gravity for ideal launch and spin but still allow maximum face flex. For additional discretionary mass, the 3-wood model utilizes a carbon crown to further lower the center of gravity and increase MOI. Another beneficial feature of the Fairway Woods is the stepped-down crown which helps in both alignment and to lower the center of Gravity along with a curved leading edge to offer maximum playability from any lie.

READ FULL REVIEW | PLAYER TESTING

Srixon ZX MKII hybrids

Srixon ZX MKII Hybrids $250 Click through to purchase a new Srixon ZX MKII hybrid from Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

The Srixon ZX MKII hybrids incorporate many of the MKII driver technologies, like Srixon’s Rebound Frame which is in its second generation. This frame creates multiple areas in the head for the face and body to seamlessly flex to create better energy transfer to the ball resulting in more ball speed and more distance. For additional discretionary mass, the 3+ model utilizes a carbon crown to further lower the center of gravity and increase MOI.

READ FULL REVIEW | PLAYER TESTING

Srixon ZX MKII and Z-Forged II Irons

Srixon ZX4 MK II, ZX5 MK II, ZX7 MKII and Z-Forged II Irons $1200/set Click through to purchase your new Srixon Irons at Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

Thanks to Innovations like Srixon’s PureFrame, it’s now possible to get a solid feel on off-center strikes. The frame is a key piece of technology for the new ZX MKII iron line, which consists of three models — the ZX4, ZX5 and ZX7. Forged into the body of the iron directly behind the sweet spot is a raised piece of 1020 carbon steel that’s 80 percent thicker. The traditional blade in the lineup, Z-Forged II (3-PW) has “mid-height toe and heel” features on the back of the club. The compact profile and reduced offset make it easy to work the ball on command. Just don’t expect much in the way of forgiveness. Models include Srixon ZX4, Srixon ZX5, Srixon ZX& and Srixon Z-Forged II.

READ FULL REVIEW | PLAYER TESTING