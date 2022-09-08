New Spanish Professor plans to highlight Cuba through literature, religion, culture – News

Presas chose the University of South Florida to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and along the way he met his wife, Blanca Catalina-Garcia ’03, who sang the praises of her small liberal arts education at Eckerd. He earned his Ph.D. in Spanish, Hispanic and Latin American Cultures, Languages ​​and Literatures at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and published two collections of poetry, Las veces que Azrael no se detuvo (Collección Valparaíso de Poesía) and El Temerario Y Otros Poemas (Colección Poéticas).

Although he was quite accomplished, the longing remained for the father of two girls—even as a visiting professor at Emory University—to return to the warmth of Florida.

An advertisement for a tenure-track position in the Spanish Discipline of the college that so positively impacted his wife seemed to be the work of the spiritual world. Presas learned Eckerd College was also looking for an instructor with expertise in Afro Latinx cultures, and he knew this opportunity was the next step in his journey.

In his Cuban Literature class, Presas plans to highlight four authors—two male and two female, two current Cuban Residents and two in exile—who can illuminate the contemporary issues of the people and launch larger philosophical discussions about Afro Latinidad and resistance. To him, Ifá’s embrace of the spirit world, divination and reverence for the natural world also exists in this philosophical conversation.

“Everyone in Cuba knows about Ifá, but there are not so many acolytes. This rejection of heritage is a form of racism,” Presas explains. “Recently, much like Christianity and to a lesser degree Islam, it is being commercialized more without respect. Ifá is for everybody, but not everybody is for Ifá.”