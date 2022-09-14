New South Shore Arts free exhibits Spotlight whimsy and nostalgia – Chicago Tribune

The official first day of autumn for 2022 isn’t until next week on Sept. 22.

The season seems to have already arrived indoors, as select Finalists in South Shore Arts’ 79th Annual Salon Show will have their works on display through Nov. 6 in the main Bachman Gallery at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

A towering 10-foot corn shock sculpted into an elegant ballgown-adorned Majestic lady, crowned with a Coiffure comprised of grains and dried grasses, is titled “My Gaia” as designed by artist Bonnie Zimmer of Rensselaer. The entry is surrounded by Circumference area of ​​even more grains and natural materials, as if a nod to a rustling corn leaf Haute couture fairy princess who could have glided off of one of the floats at last weekend’s Sept. 3 Popcorn Festival Parade in Valparaiso.

The monetary prizes and ribbons have yet to be announced for this year’s Salon Show and will be presented an Awards ceremony open to the public Hosted in the gallery space from 1-3 pm Sunday, Oct. 2.

Annually, there are as many as 300 area artists who submit art creations working in every medium range, from drawing and paintings to sculpture, photography, mixed media and more, all vying for the 50 finalist selections, which are anonymously scored by a Featured judge for both ribbons awarded, and checks presented ranging in amounts starting at $500 and up to $2,000.

This year’s juror making the decision for placements is Chris Cosnowski, an artist and educator living and working in Chicago. He received his BFA from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 1992 and his MFA from Northwestern University in 2000. He has been teaching at the American Academy of Art since 2003. He has had work exhibited extensively throughout the United States as well as London .

The South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show began in the late 1930s as an annual display of custom creations in the art department of Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond. In 1989, the show was moved to the galleries in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Bandleader Jimmy Dorsey “as Featured on Bing Crosby’s Kraft Music Hall” radio show, is heralded to perform Sept. 16 for a 1930s engagement at Madura’s Danceland in Hammond. The edges of the salvaged vintage poster are still seared from the fire that destroyed the venue in 1967. (Photo by Phil Potempa) (Phil Potempa/Post-Tribune)

In addition to the free salon show exhibit, another free exhibit welcomes guests as they arrive at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, highlighted along the walls of the main floor Atrium lobby gallery space. The subject matter of the exhibit, also dating back to the decade of the 1930s, is a selection of 20 framed and carefully preserved vintage posters from the famous Madura’s Danceland which was located in Hammond nearly a century ago as a premier entertainment destination.

As explained in the exhibit notes, the performance space owner Mike Madura “bet everything but the suit is on his back with his purchase of the former Boardwalk Park’s dancehall.” With the aid of a team of horses, Madura uprooted the entire dancehall venue, floor and all, and spearheaded the arduous move to transport it to its new plot of land located at Hammond’s famous five points.

Madura said at the time, he used “nearly every Penny to get the ball room up and running,” including enlisting the help of each member of his family in the day-to-day operations of the dancehall, whether assigned to take admission money , cleaning, or general upkeep. Admission was just 75 cents to dance the night away. During the height of The Great Depression, admission was lowered to 25 cents.

For decades, the dancehall drew hundreds of patrons each night, looking for musical escape, especially on Sunday evenings to attend the Weekly “Waltz Night.” Many romantic chance meetings, relationships kindled, and then resulting marriages were inspired by the music and atmosphere at Madura’s Danceland, which also hosted famous big band headliners, such as Jimmy Dorsey and Guy Lombardo, among others.

In 1967, Lightning Struck the dancehall causing a fire that shuttered the property permanently. During the cleanup, a pile of posters from advertisements were salvaged, all of which were left with singed edges from the fire. On display in the Atrium Gallery are 20 of these singed posters, framed and on loan courtesy of Mike Madura’s granddaughter, Marcia Kozlowski.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 2 with details available by calling 219-836-1839, Ext 108 or visit www.southshoreartsonline.org.

Philip Potempa is a journalist, published author and the director of marketing at Theater at the Center. They can be reached at [email protected].