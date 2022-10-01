New soccer program caters to needs of immigrant kids
ALBANY — The scene at Bleecker Stadium on a recent Saturday looked like any other recreational soccer program. Kids clumped together despite coaches encouraging them to spread out and pass the ball. There was cheering and high-fives when a goal was scored.
But this soccer program is unique — it’s geared specifically toward refugee and immigrant kids, who are sometimes left out of other youth sports programs due to lack of funds or transportation.