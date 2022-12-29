New ‘Snowy Owl’ children’s book driven by local connections | Arts And Culture

BENNINGTON — Author Dianne Sunda’s Snowy Owl is back with a familiar Menagerie of magical animal friends for another Adventure — this time in nearby Williamstown, Mass.

“The Christmas Quest — A Snowy Owl Story” is the latest holiday-themed children’s book in a series written annually by Sunda since 2006.

The former Old Bennington resident, who studied at Williams College and taught at the former Southern Vermont College, is also the founder of the International Children’s Museum Foundation, which is based near London.

Sunda has written and collaborated on a number of children’s books, including her Snowy Owl series.

Once again, she and Debbi Wraga, of Manchester, are publishing the book, which is available through Amazon or by order from local bookstores.

FAMED OBSERVATORY

On their quest, a family, Snowy Owl and some of the animal Pals the white owl has acquired in past Adventures visit historic Hopkins Observatory at Williams, which dates to the 1830s, and they follow that with a trip to Mount Hope Farm in Williamstown.

It’s unclear in the magic-enthusiastic tale what year the trip occurs, as Mount Hope Farm, now owned by the college, seems to have slipped back to the day when it operated as a farm.

The estate was established during the 1930s by Col. Parmelee Prentice and Alta Rockefeller Prentice, a daughter of John D. Rockefeller. The Prentices acquired more than 1,000 acres of local farmland and created Mount Hope, which became widely known for developing experimental farming practices.

SHELTER TO BENEFIT

According to the Snowy Owl book, “The story embraces Adventures of children and their adorable animal companions as they discover clues that solve a Christmas Map Quest with a delightful and totally Unexpected ending.”

The new story will be added to the International Children’s Museum Foundation’s book: “The Snowy Owl Collection of Christmas Stories.”

Royalties from the book will help support the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Arlington, which Sunda has in the past designated for support from the sale of her books.

She has said the selection of Second Chance for donations helps “keep me in touch with Vermont,” where she lived for many years.

She added that she’s also motivated to work with Second Chance because her first of four Belgian Shepherds “was a brilliant dog rescued by the Mount Anthony Animal Hospital years ago in Bennington.”

Her latest dog “gives me many adventures,” Sunda said after publication last year of her book, “Puppy Quincy Loves Hats.”

“And he loves hats!” she said. “The first hat he admired was my special Orvis gardening hat. Vermont was in his stars.”

TEAMED WITH ‘ROCKY’

Sunda’s 2020 Snowy Owl book, “The Owl That Saved the Christmas Tree Forest,” was likely the most widely read, as it involved the Rescue of a real life saw-whet owl that prompted news Headlines around the world.

The little owl became wrapped in the bows of a 70-foot spruce in Oneonta, New York, when it was cut down and trucked to New York City to serve as a Christmas tree.

“Rocky” the owl, who in Sunda’s 2020 story was depicted as a friend of Snowy’s who fell asleep in the tree, was discovered while the tree was being set up in, of course, Rockerfeller Center.

TAUGHT AT SVC

Now living in England, Sunda grew up in New York, Massachusetts and Old Bennington.

She studied art and world literature at the University of Louvain in Belgium and at Williams, and taught for many years at the former SVC, which closed in 2019. Sunda was one of SVC’s founding Faculty members and helped develop the Liberal arts program as Dean and provost

In addition, she has served Colleges and Universities as a Liberal arts Faculty member and as Provost in the US and in England.

Sunda and Wraga also have collaborated with former SVC President Karen Gross on a children’s book in Gross’ “Lady Lucy” series, including, “Lady Lucy’s Ghost Quest,” which is set in the 27-room Everett Mansion on the campus of the former college.

The International Children’s Museum Foundation, based in Surrey, serves as an in-kind foundation, supporting art education, teacher training, publications for families and special events in both the United Kingdom and the US