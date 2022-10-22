New Seattle minor league basketball team holding tryouts this month

The Seattle SuperHawks, a new minor league basketball team participating in The Basketball League, has announced that it is holding open tryouts for its Inaugural 2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Basketball League comprises more than 50 teams in North America and is entering its sixth season. More than 30 of its players have played in the National Basketball Association’s developmental league, known as the G-League, and three players have reached the NBA, according to the SuperHawks’ webpage.

Sunday’s tryouts will be held at 3 pm at the Seattle Academy Upper School Gym at 111 13th Avenue. Another tryout will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m

The tryout costs $225 for those who registered online after Oct. 15. Players who registered before Oct. 15 pairs $175.

You can also show up without prior online registration and try out for $250.

The SuperHawks are coached by Eldridge Recasner, a former NBA player and University of Washington Hall of Famer. The team’s general manager is JR. Harris, a longtime NBA agent, and former manager of NBA players like Clifford Robinson, Anthony Peeler and Seattle native Doug Christie.

The Basketball League formerly had a team in Yakima called the SunKings. The SunKings were the league’s playoff Champion in 2018 and regular season Champion in 2019 before going on hiatus during the 2020 season.

